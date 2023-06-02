MinnYak prepares to host Kayak Fishing Tournament

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Bass Fishing League, also known as MINNYAK, is hosting their first kayak bass fishing tournament of the season. Approximately 40 anglers will fish five lakes around around the Mankato area.

Participants are excited for the first tournament of the season.

“It’s exciting,” said MinnYak board member Kyle Murray. “I like the Mankato area. That’s where I primarily fish since I live down here. So to be able to get our tournament down here, when we typically go cities or the northern region is exciting.”

Whether you like fishing on a boat or land, fishing on a kayak is a great option.

“I think the biggest things that differentiates kayak bass fishing from boat fishing is the fact that kayak bass fishing is all catch, photo and release, President Joey Vanyo. “There’s no worrying about fish mortality from putting him in a live well and transporting them to and from a weigh-in location.”

“I think kayak fishing brings a more meditative element because at worst, you’re still moving around, you’re outside and you’re enjoying the day,” Murray said. “At best, you’re catching giant bass out of a kayak. It’s comfortable, it’s small and everything is within arm’s reach.”

Murray just started fishing three years ago.

“Kayak bass fishing, that’s one thing,” said Murray. “I didn’t start fishing until I was about 23. My physical therapist after a second knee surgery told me to go try it out. Ever since then, that’s how I spend my time, that’s my passion.”

The confidence is high heading into the tournament.

“I feel fairly confident based on what I’ve seen pre fishing but that can change quickly,” Varno said.

“I don’t want to overpromise,” said Murray. “I want to catch my good five and hope they stack up.”

Fishermen will be able to fish at Madison Lake, Duke Lake, Lake Washington, Lake Ballantyne and Lake George.

The person who has the five best fish in inches and weight will be declared the first place winners. Second and third place winners will also be rewarded.

The first lines drop at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Anglers are asked to head back at 3 p.m.

For more information on MinnYak or joining, you can head to https://www.minnyakbfl.com/.

