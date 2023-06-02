Your Photos
Programs to keep kids reading this summer

School is nearly out for the year, and if you are a parent looking to keep your kids involved, books may be the way.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the summer time approaches, there will be plenty of opportunities for kids who want to keep reading.

Blue Earth County Library and the Taylor Library are hosting summer reading programs for the youth.

Uhrich: “Yeah, I feel like parents are always trying to find something for the kids to do during the summer that’s different and they’re not fully responsible for keeping them engaged during the summer. And so we love to provide those activities for kids and keep them entertained engaged and still learning throughout the summer so that they go back to school and there’s still where they should be.”

The benefit of the summer reading program is that no sign up is required. Parents and kids are encouraged to just walk in to get involved.

McBride: “Well, when the local schools slow down and close for these for the summer. That’s when public libraries really get busy. Our summer learning programs are one of the most important programs that we offer our communities and this is throughout the nation locally. We have some great programs great libraries in the area blue earth county.”

And there’s be more than just reading. A variety of events have been organized to keep the fun for families and their kids.

Uhrich: “So we’ll have like a weekly read and play here at the library weekly story time at the pool. Oh weekly picnic in the park where we’ll hopefully provide food for the kids and then there’ll be a story time there and then the bookmobile will also be there and then different activities and whatnot for them weekly book clubs and we have weekly crafts and then we have some free food Fridays like we do throughout the year family fun nights adult craft nights.”

The kickoff event for the Taylor Library in north Mankato will be on June 10th and the summer reading program for the Blue Earth County Library will be from June 12th to August 12th.

For more information on how to get your children involved, head to the Taylor Library or Blue Earth County Library’s website or Facebook pages.

