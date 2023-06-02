Road work to close Highway 169 ramp to Lookout Drive

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heads up for drivers in the Mankato and North Mankato area next week, a temporary road closure to tell you about.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Northbound Highway 169 ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street into North Mankato will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for pavement repairs.

This same ramp was recently closed for temporary repairs.

According to MNDOT’s 511, the closure is scheduled to start at 7 AM Monday and last until 5 PM Tuesday.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route into North Mankato from northbound highway 169.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.