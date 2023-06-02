Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Road work to close Highway 169 ramp to Lookout Drive

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Northbound Highway 169 ramp to Lookout...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Northbound Highway 169 ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street into North Mankato will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for pavement repairs.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heads up for drivers in the Mankato and North Mankato area next week, a temporary road closure to tell you about.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Northbound Highway 169 ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street into North Mankato will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for pavement repairs.

This same ramp was recently closed for temporary repairs.

According to MNDOT’s 511, the closure is scheduled to start at 7 AM Monday and last until 5 PM Tuesday.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route into North Mankato from northbound highway 169.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE — Eight games between the Rochester Honkers and the Mankato MoonDogs will be sponsored by...
Honkers and MoonDogs team up with farmers
Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances continue with highs near 90.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-2-2023
Honkers and Moondogs team up with farmers