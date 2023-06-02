Second annual Minnesota Original Music Festival coming soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second annual Minnesota original music festival is coming soon to St. Peter.

The event is free and open to the public.

It allows Minnesota artists to showcase their original music and it allows the community to celebrate original music all while exploring a variety of music styles.

This event is run and organized by local musicians.

”You know, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be bringing to the whole event. It’s a really cool opportunity for people to try out new and different things. Some of the things that we have them do we have them do different types of criteria. So we’ll have little fun things that they get to participate in,” said Tom Heffernan of “Punk Rock Tom.”

This event will also give community members the opportunity to share ideas, learn about the business of songwriting and performing, and network with other songwritiers and musicians. If you want to sign up to participate, you can do so at omf.Org or in person July 19th at 5pm. The official event is July 21 at 8pm. There are a limited amount of positions available for the performance.

