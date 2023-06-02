Songs on the Lawn kicked off today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday. Which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn kicks off for another year.

Songs on the Lawn kicked off for another year. 2023 marks 20 years for the event.

The biggest change:

“The size and the community involvement when they first started the plaza that goes up to the building entrance was a parking lot.”

Yet the music was always there.

“They would bring in the BandShell and the bands would play out of the band shell and you just didn’t have the vendors or the people pushing what they do in the community and handing the free things out.”

Many people take the opportunity to get out, eat food from area restaurants, and listen to great music.

“The music and hanging out with my mom and Friends.”

While others use it to celebrate big life events:

“We have been in Mankato now for about six years, but we’re MSC graduates. And so we’re celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year so we met in the marching band at the college.”

Songs on the Lawn runs every Thursday in June from 11am to 1pm at the Mankato Civic Center Plaza.

“We’ll try and make as many as we can we like to come down and it’s it’s an outing for us. So we enjoy it.”

