Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Songs on the Lawn kicked off today

Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday. Which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn kicks off for another year.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday. Which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn kicks off for another year.

Songs on the Lawn kicked off for another year. 2023 marks 20 years for the event.

The biggest change:

“The size and the community involvement when they first started the plaza that goes up to the building entrance was a parking lot.”

Yet the music was always there.

“They would bring in the BandShell and the bands would play out of the band shell and you just didn’t have the vendors or the people pushing what they do in the community and handing the free things out.”

Many people take the opportunity to get out, eat food from area restaurants, and listen to great music.

“The music and hanging out with my mom and Friends.”

While others use it to celebrate big life events:

“We have been in Mankato now for about six years, but we’re MSC graduates. And so we’re celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year so we met in the marching band at the college.”

Songs on the Lawn runs every Thursday in June from 11am to 1pm at the Mankato Civic Center Plaza.

“We’ll try and make as many as we can we like to come down and it’s it’s an outing for us. So we enjoy it.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

LSH and New Ulm made for an entertaining Section 2AA championship game, but in the end the...
Le Sueur-Henderson three-peats as Section 2AA champions, defeats New Ulm
The second annual Minnesota original music festival is coming soon to St. Peter. The event is...
Second annual Minnesota Original Music Festival coming soon
The center moved from their building off of good counsel hill to a new location on Riverfront...
Living Earth Center opens new building
Court documents now lay out what authorities say happened during a stabbing and police pursuit...
Tuesday’s police pursuit and stabbing leads to a man faced with five felony charges