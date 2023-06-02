Tuesday’s police pursuit and stabbing leads to a man faced with five felony charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Court documents now lay out what authorities say happened during a stabbing and police pursuit in Mankato on Tuesday. A suspect now faces attempted murder charges.

Tuesday, May 30, was a long afternoon of chases between Mankato police and suspect Dustin Lee Murilla of Good Thunder. The passenger during the chase was the victim who has 36 stab wounds.

One witness called police about an assault after Murilla left the home, driving “crazy.”

The witness told police that both Murilla and the victim were using methamphetamine.

A separate driving complaint was called later- matching the suspect’s car.

Police pursued and saw Murilla allegedly driving on sidewalks, running stop signs and lights, going speeds at 70-80 mph near schools and neighborhoods...

But, eventually, authorities halted the vehicle on Goodyear Avenue.

The pursuit ended with guns drawn after an officer used a squad car to *ram into the suspect’s vehicle, causing the car to flip over onto its roof.

With the car at a stop, police surrounded the car and yelled for everyone to exit.

The victim left first... and police saw her covered in blood as she collapsed on the ground.

She was taken to the hospital... where doctors found 36 stab wounds, believed to originate from a knife found in the suspect’s car.

Six of the wounds were life-threatening.

After some time, Murilla left the car and was taken to the hospital, as well.

The BCA questioned Murilla at the hospital.

According to charging documents, Murilla answered “yes” when asked if he had caused harm to the victim.

Police learned that the victim was on the phone with another witness during multiple assaults. That witness claims they could hear Murilla threatening and beating the victim.

After police looked through the suspect’s car, they say they found a bloody knife and blood on the ceiling... leading law enforcement to believe that the victim’s injuries happened after the vehicle flipped over.

Murilla, who is 33 years old, faces five felony level offenses, included first & second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, kidnapping, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle

