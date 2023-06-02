Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tuesday’s police pursuit and stabbing leads to a man faced with five felony charges

Court documents now lay out what authorities say happened during a stabbing and police pursuit in Mankato on Tuesday. A suspect now faces attempted murder charg
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Court documents now lay out what authorities say happened during a stabbing and police pursuit in Mankato on Tuesday. A suspect now faces attempted murder charges.

Tuesday, May 30, was a long afternoon of chases between Mankato police and suspect Dustin Lee Murilla of Good Thunder. The passenger during the chase was the victim who has 36 stab wounds.

One witness called police about an assault after Murilla left the home, driving “crazy.”

The witness told police that both Murilla and the victim were using methamphetamine.

A separate driving complaint was called later- matching the suspect’s car.

Police pursued and saw Murilla allegedly driving on sidewalks, running stop signs and lights, going speeds at 70-80 mph near schools and neighborhoods...

But, eventually, authorities halted the vehicle on Goodyear Avenue.

The pursuit ended with guns drawn after an officer used a squad car to *ram into the suspect’s vehicle, causing the car to flip over onto its roof.

With the car at a stop, police surrounded the car and yelled for everyone to exit.

The victim left first... and police saw her covered in blood as she collapsed on the ground.

She was taken to the hospital... where doctors found 36 stab wounds, believed to originate from a knife found in the suspect’s car.

Six of the wounds were life-threatening.

After some time, Murilla left the car and was taken to the hospital, as well.

The BCA questioned Murilla at the hospital.

According to charging documents, Murilla answered “yes” when asked if he had caused harm to the victim.

Police learned that the victim was on the phone with another witness during multiple assaults. That witness claims they could hear Murilla threatening and beating the victim.

After police looked through the suspect’s car, they say they found a bloody knife and blood on the ceiling... leading law enforcement to believe that the victim’s injuries happened after the vehicle flipped over.

Murilla, who is 33 years old, faces five felony level offenses, included first & second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, kidnapping, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

LSH and New Ulm made for an entertaining Section 2AA championship game, but in the end the...
Le Sueur-Henderson three-peats as Section 2AA champions, defeats New Ulm
Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday. Which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn...
Songs on the Lawn kicked off today
The second annual Minnesota original music festival is coming soon to St. Peter. The event is...
Second annual Minnesota Original Music Festival coming soon
The center moved from their building off of good counsel hill to a new location on Riverfront...
Living Earth Center opens new building