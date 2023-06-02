Warm temperatures, thunderstorms this weekend

Warmer than average temperatures have been the story this week, with highs in the 80s the last several days.

With these warmer temperatures, scattered thunderstorms are possible as well. Tonight, scattered showers will be across the region, with thunderstorms possible as well. Although the severe threat is fairly low, strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning are all possible.

Tomorrow, warm temperatures continue as we see highs in the upper 80s again. More rain and thunderstorms are possible again, mostly around lunchtime and through the early evening. Again, severe risk remains low but heavy rain and strong winds are possible as well as lightning.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are present every day this weekend and into next week, mostly in the form of scattered pop-ups. Definitely keep an umbrella handy.

Temperatures will cool slightly this upcoming week, with highs in the 70s mid-week, but warm temperatures return by the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.