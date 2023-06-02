Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warm temperatures, thunderstorms this weekend

Emily Merz's PM Forecast 6/2/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer than average temperatures have been the story this week, with highs in the 80s the last several days.

With these warmer temperatures, scattered thunderstorms are possible as well. Tonight, scattered showers will be across the region, with thunderstorms possible as well. Although the severe threat is fairly low, strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning are all possible.

Tomorrow, warm temperatures continue as we see highs in the upper 80s again. More rain and thunderstorms are possible again, mostly around lunchtime and through the early evening. Again, severe risk remains low but heavy rain and strong winds are possible as well as lightning.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are present every day this weekend and into next week, mostly in the form of scattered pop-ups. Definitely keep an umbrella handy.

Temperatures will cool slightly this upcoming week, with highs in the 70s mid-week, but warm temperatures return by the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

Latest News

Emily Merz's PM Forecast 6/2/23
Emily Merz's PM Forecast 6/2/23
Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances continue with highs near 90.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances with highs near 90
Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances continue with highs near 90.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-2-2023
Above temperatures will continue despite isolated thunderstorm chances in the mix heading into...
Isolated rain chances continue into the weekend along with mild temps