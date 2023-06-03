Hylife Pork plant in Windom sold; no works to be retained by new owner

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa pork producer appears to be the winner of an auction for the Hylife Pork Processing plant in Windom.

Premium Iowa Pork, based in Hospers, Iowa, offered $13 million in an auction completed this week to buy the plant, which closed Friday.

Hylife says Premium Iowa Pork is not retaining any of the workers, including about half of the 1000 that were here on H-2B visas and have to return to their country of orgin today.

According to its website, Premium Iowa Pork is a family-owned hog producer in northwest Iowa, with a location in Luverne, Minn., called Premium Minnesota Pork.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.