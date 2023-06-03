Your Photos
Hylife Pork plant in Windom sold; no works to be retained by new owner

Hylife says Premium Iowa Pork is not retaining any of the workers, including about half of the 1000 that were here on H-2B visas and have to return to their country of orgin today.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa pork producer appears to be the winner of an auction for the Hylife Pork Processing plant in Windom.

Premium Iowa Pork, based in Hospers, Iowa, offered $13 million in an auction completed this week to buy the plant, which closed Friday.

Hylife says Premium Iowa Pork is not retaining any of the workers, including about half of the 1000 that were here on H-2B visas and have to return to their country of orgin today.

According to its website, Premium Iowa Pork is a family-owned hog producer in northwest Iowa, with a location in Luverne, Minn., called Premium Minnesota Pork.

