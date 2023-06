MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded New Ulm Cathedral baseball team defeated Sleepy Eye 6-3 to secure a spot in the Section 2A championship game at ISG Field.

The Greyhounds will take on the winner of the elimination bracket on June 8 at 5 p.m. at ISG Field.

