Suspect identified in Owatonna homicide

The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in...
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect in the killing of an Elysian woman.(Owatonna Police)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) –– The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the killing of an Elysian woman.

Police say 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner remains at large.

The body of Sabrina Lee Schnoor was found under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street on Tuesday night.

Horner is described as 6′3′' tall, weighing 215 pounds, short brown hair and hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs

If you see Horner, authorities say to not approach him, but instead report his whereabouts at (507) 444-3800 or call 911.

