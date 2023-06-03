Your Photos
Vanderwerf, Kelly become Mankato East’s first state qualifiers in eight years

Next week, Mankato East/Loyola's doubles team of Madden Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly will compete...
Next week, Mankato East/Loyola's doubles team of Madden Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly will compete for a state title.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East doubles team of Madden Vanderwerf (Mankato East Jr.) and Quinn Kelly (Mankato Loyola Jr.) qualified for the Class AA individual state tennis tournament after a runner-up finish in the section tournament. The duo is the first to represent Mankato East/Loyola at state in eight years.

The Class AA boys’ state tennis tournament gets underway June 8 at 10 a.m. inside the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

In round one, Vanderwerf and Kelly will battle Becker’s doubles team of Ryan Bengtson and Eli Scheideman.

