High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation

His father, dressed in his son’s cap and gown, walked the stage to accept his diploma. (KMAX, KOVR, SCOTT FAMILY, TWIN RIVERS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Family and friends in California are mourning the death of a high school senior who was shot and killed hours before he was set to graduate.

There was a moment of silence in honor of 18-year-old Billy Scott Jr. as the graduation ceremony began Thursday night at Sacramento’s Grant Union High School. His father, dressed in his son’s cap and gown, walked the stage alongside family to accept his son’s diploma.

Less than 24 hours before the ceremony, Scott was shot and killed while in a car with friends in North Highlands.

“To come to that final day and not see that person, especially, walk across the stage with you, it really hurts,” said Joshua Hamilton, one of Scott’s closest friends.

Scott and Hamilton were both members of the state championship-winning Pacers football team. They had been friends before high school and became closer after the obstacles of their high school years – on and off the field.

“We’re getting ready to graduate – next level. Got through high school, COVID year, and class of 2023, it’s been a rough year. So, just for both of us, it was like, ‘Man, we did it,’” Hamilton said.

At the ceremony, Hamilton and the rest of the graduating seniors were reminded to lean on each other.

“There will be tragedy. There will be sorrows. But there will be much joy, just as it is for most of you today,” said a graduation speaker.

Scott planned to go to trade school after graduation, according to his sister.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Scott’s shooting. No motive has been revealed.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

