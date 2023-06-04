UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) –– The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor of Elysian.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner, was taken into custody without incident after authorities executed a warrant at an apartment in Waseca.

Assisting OPD in the arrest was South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, Waseca Police Department and River Valley SWAT team.

Authorities ask if anyone has additional information related to this case, contact OPD at (507) 444-3800.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the killing of an Elysian woman.

Police say 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner remains at large.

The body of Sabrina Lee Schnoor was found under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street on Tuesday night.

Horner is described as 6′3′' tall, weighing 215 pounds, short brown hair and hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs

If you see Horner, authorities say to not approach him, but instead report his whereabouts at (507) 444-3800 or call 911.

