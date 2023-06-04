Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor of Elysian.(Owatonna Police)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) –– The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide investigation of Sabrina Schnoor of Elysian.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner, was taken into custody without incident after authorities executed a warrant at an apartment in Waseca.

Assisting OPD in the arrest was South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, Waseca Police Department and River Valley SWAT team.

Authorities ask if anyone has additional information related to this case, contact OPD at (507) 444-3800.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Owatonna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in the killing of an Elysian woman.

Police say 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner remains at large.

The body of Sabrina Lee Schnoor was found under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street on Tuesday night.

Horner is described as 6′3′' tall, weighing 215 pounds, short brown hair and hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs

If you see Horner, authorities say to not approach him, but instead report his whereabouts at (507) 444-3800 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

Latest News

New Ulm Cathedral Takes Down Sleepy Eye in Section 2A Semifinal
Hot and humid conditions continue along with isolated to scattered storm chances throughout...
KEYC News Forecast Update 6-3-2023
Mankato East Shuts Out Marshall in Section 2AAA Quarterfinals
St. Peter Falls to New Prague in Section 2AAA Quarterfinals