Children of Madeline Kingsbury to remain in custody of Kingsbury family

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The children of Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing for over two months, will remain with Kingsbury’s parents, according to Kingsbury’s sister.

Adam Fravel is the biological father of Kingsbury’s children and has been in a custody battle over the two children.

Fravel made an admission that the children are in need of protective services.

The children will remain with Kingsbury’s parents until a custody hearing date is set.

The trial that was scheduled for tomorrow is canceled.

Kingsbury disappeared on March 31, 2023 after dropping off her kids at daycare with Fravel. It was revealed in court that police are investigating Fravel in the case of her disappearance.

Fravel is not charged in Kingsbury’s disappearance and said in a past statement he had nothing to do with it.

Madeline Kingsbury

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

