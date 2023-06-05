Cold front to bring t-storm chances, cooler temperatures this week

A cold front moving through the area this week will continue to bring isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances along with cooler temperatures by the end of this week.

Today will gradually become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours with late afternoon isolated thunderstorm chances returning to the area. Most of the area will remain dry with these chances. Temperatures will remain on the hotter side with highs in the upper-80s and light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorm chances continuing before becoming scattered by early Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Tuesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with morning scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, followed by afternoon isolated thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will continue to stay warm with highs hovering in the mid-80s and light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Tuesday night will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

The cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will also drop temperatures, leading to highs in the upper-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will gradually become partly cloudy as thunderstorm chances fizzle out and temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s with winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy throughout the afternoon hours. We have another chance to see some showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with the increase in clouds. Temperatures Friday afternoon will hover in the low to mid-80s with winds hovering around 10 mph throughout the day. Friday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

A secondary cold front is projected to move through the area on Saturday. This will bring more scattered shower and thunderstorm chances across southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa as well as a slight drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday will remain pleasant, hovering in the low-80s with winds up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will gradually become mostly clear as shower and thunderstorm chances fizzle out and temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s across the area with a light breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off with sunny skies on Monday before we see a gradual increase in cloud coverage throughout Tuesday afternoon with warmer temperatures returning to the area. Temperatures on Monday will hover in the low-80s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will then continue to hover in the low-80s throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times sticking around. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the area throughout Wednesday.

