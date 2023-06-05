Community photography project for all

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local photographer Josh Madsen joins Lisa and Kelsey to talk about a very special community project everyone can be involved in.

Madsen has partnered with The Coffee Hag to create a pop-up photo portrait studio, giving the community an opportunity to experience what it’s like to get their portrait taken professionally

All of the seating will be removed and replaced with professional backgrounds, lighting and monitors. The hope is to create a “Where’s Waldo of Mankato.”

The event is free to the public and will take place June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Coffee Hag

The artwork will be taken down sometime in the fall and will be placed on the floors, walls and ceiling of The Coffee Hag.

Anyone who wants to be involved is welcome to attend the free event. However, it is an event based on a reservation system, so if you don’t want to wait in line, the QR code below will give you all of the info you need!

