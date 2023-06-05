Your Photos
Director of Mankato YMCA retiring with a slime send off after 14 1/2 years

After 14 1/2 years as the director of the Mankato Family YMCA, John Kind is retiring. Before he steps down, the YMCA is getting ready to celebrate the Day of Gi
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After 14 1/2 years as the director of the Mankato Family YMCA, John Kind is retiring. Before he steps down, the YMCA is getting ready to celebrate the Day of Giving Tuesday, June 6.

The goal for this year is to raise $180,000. If this goal is reached, Kind, along with the director of public safety will be getting slimed.

The YMCA is giving away many prices, including a necklace, the Mankato MoonDogs and more!

To get involved, you are able to stop by at the YMCA or visit mankatoymca.org and donate.

