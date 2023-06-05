Your Photos
Firefighter injured in Albert Lea house fire

(Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Albert Lea early Monday morning.

According to Albert Lea Fire Department, it was dispatched to the report of large fire located at 1316 S. Broadway Ave. at 12:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the garage behind the house was on fire and spreading to the back of the house. Fire crews entered the home to search for any occupants and determined no one was home. It was later determined that the owner was out of town.

Firefighters extinguished the exterior and interior fires. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with damages estimated at $10,000.

Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

