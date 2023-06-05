Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

The two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert, the sheriff's office said.
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The sheriff’s office said that the two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Denmark’s Frederiksen, UK’s Sunak
Target Pride display draws criticism