North Mankato Farmer’s Market returns

The North Mankato Farmer’s Market returned to South Central College today. This year marks the seventh year of the market, and the third partnering with the col
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmer’s Market returned to South Central College today.

This year marks the seventh year of the market, and the third partnering with the college.

The weekly market features farmers and growers from throughout the community, and also offers food trucks and live music.

The city says that events like the farmer’s market are pivotal in creating and maintaining connections throughout the community.

”Events like this that are really for everybody in North Mankato or the surrounding communities. We really want this to be a great place to live, and the farmer’s market does that by connecting residents to local vendors with really great products that they may not find in their stores,” said Anna Brown, City of North Mankato.

The market will open every Monday from 3 to 6 at South Central College.

