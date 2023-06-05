Over 40 Mankato residents displaced after apartment fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : “We are stuck right now and I need help.”

Last Friday, A total of 42 people lost their homes in a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Mankato.

“It’s all gone. That’s my kids room over there. That’s my room. We don’t have anything left.”

Families were left in need of temporary shelter.

“Well, I arrived on scene during the initial fire response and talked to the fire department and we determined that this was going to be potentially a Sheltering situation.”

Some stayed with friends and neighbors, others found a place to stay at Minnesota State.

“After we were done on scene. We moved to open the shelter facility here with MSU.”

It took volunteers from the American Red Cross 4 hours to organize the shelter and start welcoming the people who were displayed.

“Our youngest resident is one month old.”

The volunteers say this isn’t their first time responding to emergencies.

Yet, this one hit very close to them.

“This is my 40th disaster relief operation, but it’s very different to do one like this right at home.”

The American Red Cross and Minnesota State aren’t the only ones trying to help.

Neighbors and family friends have also taken matters in their own hands, spreading the word.

“I’m in the Mankato Area Moms Let’s Dish Mankato, and probably 15 other sites. I don’t know what I signed up for. And I just think these people need help.”

“If i was in their shoes, it would be nice to have someone to help me.”

