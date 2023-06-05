Police searching for missing North Mankato teen

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Police Department is looking for a teenager who left his home in the early hours of the morning Saturday.

16-year-old Colin Raberge of North Mankato is believed to have taken his family’s 2011 White Chevy Traverse when he left home with the family dog, a golden retriever mix puppy.

The vehicle’s license plate number is 605 0VV, a Minnesota Vietnam Veteran’s plate.

According to a Facebook post, Colin’s phone was last pinged in Waterloo, Iowa at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Loved ones say internet searches show interest in going to Orange Beach, as well as Montana and Glacier National Park as of Friday.

Colin is described as 5-foot-9, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, a pale complexion and thin build.

The post goes onto say he is most likely staying overnight in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Mankato Police at 507-625-7883.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.