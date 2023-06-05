Riverfront Art Fair to begin this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Old Town Mankato is preparing for the Riverfront Art Fair this weekend.

Previously the Old Town Art Festival, this will be the second year under new branding, and hopes to offer something new. Organizers say that the number of participants have more than doubled since last year, and the weekend will be the center of a community wide project. Photographer Josh Madson will be taking free professional portraits of residents to add to a collage showcasing the Mankato community to be displayed at the Coffee Hag. Madson says that the project provides a unique opportunity to showcase the people and values that make Mankato the place that many call home.

”I want people to feel actually what it’s like to have the potential of support from community members for them around, and I think a great way to do that is to have people see their own faces in the community. So the idea is to create kind of like a Where’s Waldo of Mankato.”

The Riverfront Art Fair will run from 11 to 5 Saturday on Washington Street by the Coffee Hag. Madson will be there all day plus all day Sunday for either free walkup or appointment.

