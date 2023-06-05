Your Photos
Strand and Ward named to team USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup staff

Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand has been named the head coach of the USA Under-18 Select Team that will participate in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this August in Czechia and Slovakia.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Luke Strand has been named the head coach of the USA Under-18 Select Team that will participate in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this August in Czechia and Slovakia.

Additionally, Maverick Associate Head Coach Troy, G. Ward, has been named to the team’s Player Personnel Staff.

“It is an honor to be named the Head Coach for Team USA in this prestigious tournament,” said Strand. “The opportunity to represent our country on the world stage is a privilege. Our staff and players will attack this moment and leave nothing behind. We can’t wait to get started with these young men before heading to Europe in late July.”

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual under-18 tournament held each August. The competition began in 1991 as the Phoenix Cup and was renamed the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in 2007 before becoming the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in 2018. The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup is a prominent pre-season showcase for NHL prospects.

The U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team has won the tournament once (2003), while earning second-place finishes in 2016, 2013, 2010, 2006, 2000, 1996, 1994 and 1993.

More details on the team, such as the roster, schedule and more will be released at a later date.

