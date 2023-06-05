Warm with scattered storms

Warm, humid weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front moves from east to west across our region. This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler and less humid weather later in the week. While the threat for severe weather is low, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more. After a break from the scattered storms late Wednesday and Thursday into Friday, another front will bring another chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday. After that, cool, comfortable weather will lead us into next week.

As I mentioned, a slow-moving cold front will sweep across our region from east to west, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. As the front progresses westward, the best chance of thunderstorms will move with it. The Mankato area can expect its best chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Although a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still occur in the area on Wednesday, the primary focus of precipitation on that day will be further west, closer to the Minnesota-South Dakota state line. While the overall risk of severe weather associated with this front is low, abundant moisture in the atmosphere combined with slow storm movement suggests that some individual thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more.

After a couple of cooler and less humid days on Thursday and Friday, another front will arrive, bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday. We will be watching this system closely because these storms will have a better chance of being severe. It’s still too early to get specific about timing and placement of these storms, but it is definitely something we will be watching. After this front moves through, we are looking forward to some very pleasant weather for the first part of next week.

