Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warm with scattered storms

Low severe risk; locally heavy rain possible with some storms
KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, humid weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front moves from east to west across our region. This front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler and less humid weather later in the week. While the threat for severe weather is low, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more. After a break from the scattered storms late Wednesday and Thursday into Friday, another front will bring another chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday. After that, cool, comfortable weather will lead us into next week.

As I mentioned, a slow-moving cold front will sweep across our region from east to west, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. As the front progresses westward, the best chance of thunderstorms will move with it. The Mankato area can expect its best chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Although a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still occur in the area on Wednesday, the primary focus of precipitation on that day will be further west, closer to the Minnesota-South Dakota state line. While the overall risk of severe weather associated with this front is low, abundant moisture in the atmosphere combined with slow storm movement suggests that some individual thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more.

After a couple of cooler and less humid days on Thursday and Friday, another front will arrive, bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday. We will be watching this system closely because these storms will have a better chance of being severe. It’s still too early to get specific about timing and placement of these storms, but it is definitely something we will be watching. After this front moves through, we are looking forward to some very pleasant weather for the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to provide unhealthy air across Minnesota.
Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke continues for east central and southeastern Minnesota
Thunderstorm chances continue this week ahead of cold front to bring in cooler temperatures.
Cold front to bring t-storm chances, cooler temperatures this week
Thunderstorm chances continue this week ahead of cold front to bring in cooler temperatures.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-5-2023
KEYC
Another Hot Day Ahead Before Cooler Temperatures Arrive