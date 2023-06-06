Authorities search for St. Paul woman missing since April

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are searching for a woman who has been missing since April.

According to a Missing Person’s alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the St. Paul Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 34-year old Manijeh “Mani” Starren.

The alert also mentioned that the family has not had contact with Starren since around Apr. 21 and that she has not been in contact with family or friends since.

She is believed to be on foot. She has several tattoos, including an angels wing tattoo on her stomach with the initials MS and a heart. In addition, she has a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder and mountains on her arm with the words “KEEP Going.”

Starren’s family and authorities have expressed concern for her wellbeing and ask that the public has seen or know the whereabouts of Starren, to please call 911 or contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

