Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Authorities search for St. Paul woman missing since April

According to a Missing Person’s alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the St....
According to a Missing Person’s alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the St. Paul Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 34-year old Manijeh “Mani” Starren.(MNBCA)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are searching for a woman who has been missing since April.

According to a Missing Person’s alert from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the St. Paul Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 34-year old Manijeh “Mani” Starren.

The alert also mentioned that the family has not had contact with Starren since around Apr. 21 and that she has not been in contact with family or friends since.

She is believed to be on foot. She has several tattoos, including an angels wing tattoo on her stomach with the initials MS and a heart. In addition, she has a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder and mountains on her arm with the words “KEEP Going.”

Starren’s family and authorities have expressed concern for her wellbeing and ask that the public has seen or know the whereabouts of Starren, to please call 911 or contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

The simulated emergency will take place at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. The drill...
Simulated nuclear incident drill taking place at Monticello plant
John and Cindy Herman have been hosting foreign exchange students since 1999. The Herman Family...
Wells family receives presidential recognition award
Kyel White
UPDATE: Missing Zumbrota teen still has not returned home, police say
Simulated nuclear incident drill taking place at Monticello plant