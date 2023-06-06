Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bills’ Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (3) practices with the NFL football team Tuesday in Orchard Park,...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (3) practices with the NFL football team Tuesday in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With a helmet on, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills on Tuesday for the first time this spring and some six months since having a near-death experience during a game.

Hamlin appeared upbeat by happily waving to the cameras pointed at him during pre-practice stretching drills. Soon after, he served as a punt protector in several special team periods.

Hamlin had previously been limited to taking part in individual drills and the stretching portions of practice over the previous two weeks of the team’s voluntary sessions. The 25-year-old has made it his objective to resume his football career after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

The frightening collapse led to the game being eventually canceled by the NFL, and had Hamlin spending 10 days recovering and being monitored in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo. The third-year player was fully cleared to resume playing in April, and has spent much of the past two months working out at the team’s facility.

The Bills had no immediate update on Hamlin’s practice status.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change plea
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say