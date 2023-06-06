Fairbault man who murdered an Elysian woman appears in court

Your Photos
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On May 30, 25-year-old Sabrina Schnoor was found shot to death underneath the I-35 overpass in Owatonna.

Multiple surveillance videos led police to believe 38-year-old Jason Lee Horner was the last person to see Schnoor alive.

Videos outside of local businesses in Owatonna show Horner and Schnoor together... the night *before she was found dead.

Allegedly, the two were walking under the overpass together after Horner pushes Schnoor.

An hour later, Horner leaves the overpass... alone.

While using a search warrant, police found a pair of clothes from Horner’s wardrobe that match from the videos.

A witness told police that Horner had a gun, but didn’t describe it.

On June 1, an autopsy found that Schnoor died from a gunshot wound to her mouth.

The examiner also found that Schnoor had a skull fracture and blood on the surface of the brain, that happened before being shot.

Horner is charged with 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm.

He remains in the Steele County Jail on 250-thousand dollars bail.

His next court date is June 29th..

