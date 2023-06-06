Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hazy skies with isolated thunderstorms today, cooler temps on the way

Isolated thunderstorm chances continue with hazy skies today, cooler temperatures on the way starting Wednesday.
Hazy skies with isolated thunderstorms today, cooler temps on the way
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke will continue along with isolated thunderstorm chances today ahead of a cold front Wednesday that will bring cooler temperatures to the area.

Today will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with hazy skies mixed in. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side with highs in the mid to upper-80s and light winds up to 10 mph. Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, most of the state of Minnesota will be in the yellow category for air quality while the southeastern portion of the state will hover in the orange category. Despite the wildfire smoke in the area, isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the day today before fizzling out later tonight. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a morning cold front working it’s way through the area. This will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This cold front will also lead to slightly cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper-70s and low-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and quieter with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the quieter side with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will be light up to 10 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Friday morning.

A secondary cold front is projected to move through the area between Friday and Saturday. This will bring in more shower and thunderstorm chances over the two days, mainly through the afternoon hours despite partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies mixed in. Temperatures will remain cooler but pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures Friday night will dip into the mid-60s, while temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning. The front itself is projected to move through the area on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front Friday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant despite a light breeze in the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Sunday night will be mostly clear and quiet with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will remain quiet with sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures will continue to be on the more pleasant side with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs hovering in the mid-80s and winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will become partly to mostly cloudy with overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will return to mostly sunny and quiet with highs hovering in the mid-80s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Both Wednesday night and Thursday night will remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by the following morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Isolated thunderstorm chances continue with hazy skies today, cooler temperatures on the way...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-6-2023
KEYC Weather
Warm with scattered storms
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 5pm Weathercast
Smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to provide unhealthy air across Minnesota.
Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke continues for east central and southeastern Minnesota