Hazy skies with isolated thunderstorms today, cooler temps on the way

Hazy skies due to wildfire smoke will continue along with isolated thunderstorm chances today ahead of a cold front Wednesday that will bring cooler temperatures to the area.

Today will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with hazy skies mixed in. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side with highs in the mid to upper-80s and light winds up to 10 mph. Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, most of the state of Minnesota will be in the yellow category for air quality while the southeastern portion of the state will hover in the orange category. Despite the wildfire smoke in the area, isolated thunderstorms remain possible through the day today before fizzling out later tonight. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy with a morning cold front working it’s way through the area. This will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This cold front will also lead to slightly cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper-70s and low-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and quieter with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the quieter side with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Winds will be light up to 10 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Friday morning.

A secondary cold front is projected to move through the area between Friday and Saturday. This will bring in more shower and thunderstorm chances over the two days, mainly through the afternoon hours despite partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies mixed in. Temperatures will remain cooler but pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures Friday night will dip into the mid-60s, while temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning. The front itself is projected to move through the area on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front Friday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant despite a light breeze in the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Sunday night will be mostly clear and quiet with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will remain quiet with sunny skies and a light breeze. Temperatures will continue to be on the more pleasant side with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs hovering in the mid-80s and winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will become partly to mostly cloudy with overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will return to mostly sunny and quiet with highs hovering in the mid-80s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Both Wednesday night and Thursday night will remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by the following morning.

