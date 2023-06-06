Your Photos
HyLife workers vacate former Norwood Inn

HyLife Foods in Windom ended operations last Friday now that an Iowa Pork producer bought the plant.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - HyLife Foods in Windom ended operations last Friday now that an Iowa Pork producer bought the plant.

Employees can reapply for their jobs under new ownership, but those with H2-B work visas can no longer work at the plant and were forced to leave the country. Many of those plant workers had lived at the former Norwood Inn in North Mankato, until Saturday.

HyLife Foods in Windom held a lease with the city of North Mankato to house about 200 workers at the former Norwood Inn hotel. That lease was set to end this August. After closing its operations June 2, HyLife will now end its lease on June 24.

Nearly 200 residents had to move out in the meantime. Starting Saturday, their work visas didn’t allow them to work for the new owners of HyLife Foods. As of Monday, city staff say only one person remained at the Norwood Inn.

“Moving out has been a spectacle as trash piled up over the weekend. But out with the old and in with new- because 150 hotel rooms will transform into 75, two-bedroom apartments.”

1111 Holdings will redevelop the site under a conditional use permit. And it’s up to them to decide when to *start redeveloping the spaces... once the North Mankato Port Authority and HyLife lease ends.

The current plan is to create a mixed-use building, with both housing and commercial spaces on multiple levels.

“We really don’t have a similar building of this nature in North Mankato where it’s a true mixed-use commercial residential component. Our project is really taking some big steps towards redeveloping that 169 corridor.”

As of now, there’s no updates on tenants for the commercial spaces.

