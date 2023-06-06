Isolated t-storns; cooler days ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight, extending into tomorrow morning. Thunderstorm chances will continue across far western Minnesota tomorrow afternoon. We’ve also been experiencing hazy conditions and air quality issues related to Canadian wildfire smoke. That is expected to clear up a bit, and air quality should improve by tomorrow. After a couple of mostly dry, cooler days on Wednesday and Thursday, another front will move in, bringing scattered thunderstorms late Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday. After that front passes, we will enjoy some very pleasant weather as we head into next week.



The rest of this afternoon will be hazy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight into tomorrow morning, with thunderstorms redeveloping across far western and southwestern Minnesota tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening. The threat for severe weather today, tonight, and tomorrow is very low. However, these storms will have the potential to produce dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Additionally, due to their slow movement, some individual storms may result in locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more.



Our weather will be mostly dry and slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By late Friday, another front will move through, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Once this front moves away, cooler temperatures and low humidity will usher in a delightful start to next week. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the mid to upper 80s by mid to late next week.

