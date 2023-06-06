Mankato YMCA Day of Giving sees success

Your Photos
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A full day of giving took place at the Mankato Family YMCA.

“When we get donations and contributions from the community. We can use that to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be a Y member.”

This is the first time the nonprofit hosted the event and this year’s goal was to get 100 individual donors.

This goal seemed like no problem for the Mankato Community.

Organizers say funds will support both operational costs and various programs including m embership, financial aid, youth programming and more.

“We have never turned anyone away from the Y because they couldn’t afford to be a member. W e give financial assistance. So everybody can enjoy the things that we provide.”

Another celebration is taking place: The retirement of the current CEO, John Kind.

“This is Bittersweet. I love being here at the Y. It was a great way for me to finish off my career,” said Kind. “It’s kind of sad. It’s the end of an era to be honest.”

The YMCA says they hope to grow the day of giving every year.

