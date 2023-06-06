Your Photos
Netflix password sharing crackdown begins

The warning from Netflix about cracking down on password sharing has finally begun.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The warning from Netflix about cracking down on password sharing has finally begun. The new rule has rocked the globe, leaving many subscribers unsure about the future of their subscription.

Each user living outside of the Netflix subscriber’s household, trying to use that account, will now have to be added to the account with an extra monthly payment of $7.99/person. This even includes college students who only spend part of the year living away from home.

As long as the device being used to access Netflix resides in a different location than the primary account user’s, Netflix asks anyone using the log-in for more than 31 days to get a separate account or pay to be added to the main account.

