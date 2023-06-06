Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No injuries after equipment fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant

Firetruck at North Mankato Fire Department
Firetruck at North Mankato Fire Department(KEYC News Now)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department was called to Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Plant for an equipment fire Monday, June 5 around 7 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the production area, and there were no injuries.

The North Mankato Fire Department was on scene for approximately an hour and a half and was assisted by North Mankato Police Department and BENCO Electric. Partial production was reinstated later Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE - Full-summer overweight permits are almost available for the north-central and north...
Summer overweight permits begin June 9 for load limit zones
Rochester Towers
Roads reopening around Rochester Towers Condominium
This is the first time the nonprofit is hosting the fundraiser and this year’s goal is to get...
YMCA One-day giving event kicks off