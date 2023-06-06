No injuries after equipment fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department was called to Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Plant for an equipment fire Monday, June 5 around 7 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the production area, and there were no injuries.

The North Mankato Fire Department was on scene for approximately an hour and a half and was assisted by North Mankato Police Department and BENCO Electric. Partial production was reinstated later Monday evening.

