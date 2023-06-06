Your Photos
Permanent fix needed for Rochester Towers Condominiums; issue found by contractor working on unrelated project

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of the Rochester Tower Condominiums will not be able to return to their homes for at least another month, and new information shows the structural issue was discovered by a contractor working on an unrelated project.

The building was evacuated Friday after it was deemed unsafe by engineers contracted by the property management company.

180 residents have since found alternative housing, and an update from the property management said temporary shoring work was completed on Saturday, but more repairs still need to be to be made.

“They’re going to have to submit for a building permit for whatever those permanent long term fixes are,” City of Rochester Community Development Director Irene Woodward said. “Once we get that, we’ll review, and then continue with that work and have inspections along the way.”

Resident Alice Rhoades moved into Rochester Towers last year. She said she first found out about the evacuation from her friend.

“I was cooking actually,” she said. “It was around 4 p.m. I didn’t know what was going on, so I called her, and she came down and told me what was going on. I finished eating and then I got to trying to figure out what to do.”

Rhoades’ grandson helped her pack.

“We just put everything we could in there, and I got all my clothes in a suitcase,” she said. “Everything that I could think of.”

Woodward said situations like this do not happen often.

“I think they were proactive and there was a complaint that we received that someone noticed something,” she said. “And, that’s what led to the property management company making sure everybody got evacuated and then doing the analysis to make sure it could be addressed appropriately.”

Rhoades said she’s happy the issue was discovered before something worse happened. She will be living with her grandson in Rochester for the time-being, and she said she hopes she can get home sooner, rather than later.

“I’ve made a lot of friends there, and we have a good time. I miss it,” she said.

