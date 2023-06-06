Your Photos
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say

Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk.(Freedom Elementary School Facebook)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a teacher has died after he was struck by a vehicle while out for a walk.

WWSB reports that Jeffrey Wilson, a physical education teacher, was hit by an SUV while crossing a street in downtown St. Petersburg over the weekend.

He was walking with other family members in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.

St. Petersburg police said a Nissan Rogue struck two of the people in the group, including Wilson, while the driver was attempting to make a turn at the intersection.

Wilson was taken to the hospital but later died. The other family member suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene of the crash and police said that person was cooperating with their investigation.

Wilson was a teacher at Freedom Elementary School.

“The School District of Manatee County mourns the loss of Freedom Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jeffrey Wilson. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and the Freedom Elementary School community,” the district said in a statement.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

