Simulated nuclear incident drill taking place at Monticello plant

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials in Minnesota will conduct a scheduled simulated nuclear drill today.

The simulated emergency will take place at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

The drill will test the capabilities of federal, state and local agencies in the event of an incident at the plant.

Residents near the plant should not be alarmed by an increased amount of emergency responders.

This drill comes as the state of Minnesota has been plagued with multiple incidents at nuclear facilities this year.

Back in March, the Monticello plant had to be shut down after a leak of low-levels of radioactive materials was discovered.

Late last month, Xcel Energy confirmed its prairie island nuclear plant had to operate on just one of two reactors after an incident caused an automatic shut off.

