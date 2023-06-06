Your Photos
Summer overweight permits begin June 9 for load limit zones

FILE - Full-summer overweight permits are almost available for the north-central and north seasonal load limit zones.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Full-summer overweight permits are almost available for the north-central and north seasonal load limit zones.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will begin offering permits on Fri., June 9, at 12:01 a.m.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes may be found by looking at the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

