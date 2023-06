MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s Tuesday Tunes, Kato Living features the music of Matt McAllister.

McAllister has been playing guitar ever since he was nine-years-old. He loves to cover songs at local businesses from Pink Floyd, Chris Stapleton, Prince and more.

You can find him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to hear more!

