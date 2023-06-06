Your Photos
Wells family receives presidential recognition award

John and Cindy Herman have hosted foreign exchange students since 1999. The Wells family is now being recognized with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A local family received presidential recognition for their work with foreign exchange students.

John and Cindy Herman have been hosting foreign exchange students since 1999.

The Herman Family of Wells have now been recognized with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The Hermans were part of The U.S. Department of State’s Bridge USA program which gives high school students from around the world the chance to come to the U.S. to experience our culture and values.

