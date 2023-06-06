YMCA One-day giving event kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA One-day giving event kicked off today.

This is the first time the nonprofit is hosting the fundraiser and this year’s goal is to get 100 individual donors.

As of an hour ago, the organization had a little over 50 donors.

The 2023 Strong Community Campaign hopes to get $180,000.

Organizers say funds will support both operational costs and various programing including membership, financial aid, youth programming and more.

“When we get donations and contributions from the community, we can use that to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be a Y member,” said CEO of the Mankato Family YMCA, John Kind. “We have never turned anybody away from the Y because they couldn’t afford to be a member. We give financial assistance. So everybody can enjoy the things that we provide.”

The YMCA says they hope to grow this event every year.

