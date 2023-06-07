18-year-old arrested for Waterloo shooting incident

Your Photos
Police arrested 18-year-old Taquan Barnes after police said they found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity, drum-style magazine during a search warrant conducted in the 200 block of Normandy Street in Waterloo.(Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old was arrested and faces multiple charges after a shooting incident that happened last week.

On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Taquan Barnes after police said they found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity, drum-style magazine during a search warrant conducted in the 200 block of Normandy Street in Waterloo.

The search came as part of an investigation into a June 1 shooting in the 700 block of Willow Street.

Police responded to reports of the shooting in the area. They said they found several spent casings and a vehicle that had been hit multiple times. No injuries were reported.

Barnes faces charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana.

