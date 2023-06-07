Your Photos
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

