Cooler temperatures, rain chances return Friday

A weak cold front Wednesday morning brought showers and thunderstorms to the area along with cooler temperatures that will stick around ahead of more shower and thunderstorm chances returning by Friday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers possible before they fizzle out between 9 am and 10 am. From there, skies will remain mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures hovering in the upper-70s by this afternoon. Tonight will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the upper-70s, some areas may remain in the low-80s. Winds will continue to be light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in throughout the day ahead of a secondary cold front that is projected to move through the area between Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds up to 10 mph. We may continue to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy by the late afternoon hours and eventually mostly clear by the late night hours. Due to the projected cold front moving through the area, more showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day before we see that gradual clearing later in the evening and night. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the upper-70s with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Saturday night will be dry and clear with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the sunny side with cooler temperatures in the area. Highs will hover in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Sunday night will remain clear and cooler with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s with some areas in the low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will likely hover in the mid-80s with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph as gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures Tuesday through Friday will dip into the mid to upper-60s.

