Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fire crews called to second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant

Fire crews called to second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant in North Mankato
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department was called to a second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant.

No word on what caused the fire Wednesday morning or if there were any injuries.

Parents of students at Dakota Meadows Middle School received a note from the school principal about the fire saying they planned to proceed with the school day as normal, but if there were any changes, parents would be notified.

On Monday, crews battled an equipment fire around 7 PM. Emergency crews arrived to find workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the production area, and there were no injuries. Partial production was reinstated later Monday evening.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Fire crews called to second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant
Police arrested 18-year-old Taquan Barnes after police said they found a 9mm handgun with a...
18-year-old arrested for Waterloo shooting incident
A rise in 911 misdials is having a huge impact on public safety resources and now state...
Public safety leaders as for public’s help to curb 911 misdials
Public safety leaders as for public’s help to curb 911 misdials