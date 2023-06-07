Fire crews called to second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department was called to a second fire at Angie’s BOOMCHIKAPOP Plant.

No word on what caused the fire Wednesday morning or if there were any injuries.

Parents of students at Dakota Meadows Middle School received a note from the school principal about the fire saying they planned to proceed with the school day as normal, but if there were any changes, parents would be notified.

On Monday, crews battled an equipment fire around 7 PM. Emergency crews arrived to find workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the production area, and there were no injuries. Partial production was reinstated later Monday evening.

This is a developing story.

