Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his professional wrestling name The Iron Sheik, has died at the age of 81, his family announced Wednesday.

Family members posted the news of his death on his official Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come,” they said in the statement.

Iron Sheik won the WWF (now WWE) championship in 1983 at Madison Square Garden, WWE said in his bio. He lost the title one month later to Hulk Hogan in one of the matches that helped professional wrestling become a mainstream attraction.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search

Latest News

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box