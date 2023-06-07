Greenseam launches new program to aid labor shortages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greenseam is launching a new program to help local businesses against labor shortages.

The Global Workforce Program aims to connect local food and agriculture businesses with less than 500 employees to international workers, offering up to $3-thousand to cover any legal fees or human resources fees associated with recruiting international workers. Greenseam says that their goal is to lessen the barrier of hiring workers from local universities and those who may be displaced workers.

”We are urging people who, if they are interested in this, if their business they think would be a good fit for this program or if they have had those vacancies unfilled for a long period of time, we’re saying now is the time to start considering hiring international workers,” said economic development coordinator Holly Callaghan.

The deadline for businesses to apply for the program is September 1.

