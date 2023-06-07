Your Photos
Mankato East bounces back from semifinal loss to New Prague, defeats Scarlets 3-2 in extra innings

The Mankato East baseball team defeated the Scarlets in extra innings to bounce back from a loss to New Prague in the Section 2AAA semifinal.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Mankato East baseball team squared off against top-seed New Prague in the Section 2AAA semifinal on Tuesday at Johnson Park in New Ulm. The Cougars couldn’t match the Trojans and eventually fell 7-2 to fall to the elimination bracket.

In the elimination bracket final, Mankato East came face-to-face with cross-town rival Mankato West for must-win action. The Scarlets carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, until Mankato East’s Dylan Kopesky drove in the game-tying run to force extra innings.

When it was all said and done, Mankato East won 3-2 in extra innings to advance in the section championship game.

Mankato West ends the season 13-13 overall.

