New Habitat for Humanity program aims to help older adults age in the right place

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(MGN Online, Habitat for Humanity)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity is hoping to help older folks with finding the right place to live, or modifications, just to make things easier to navigate or have access to in the home.

Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota, along with other funding partners, have launched a new program that aims to provide support older, low-income or fixed-income, homeowners who would prefer to stay safely in their homes.

As adults grow older in their homes, dilapidation or safety issues which may limit daily activity.

It’s even possible in premature movement into assisted living or nursing homes.

Home remodeling makes homes more accessible as well as safer to live independently at home.

Habitat’s Aging in Place was the recipient of the City of Mankato Community Development Block Grant and a Greater Mankato Area United Way grant.

This financial support was critical, ensuring economical for older adults.

Aging in place extends longevity and quality of life, and safe and stable housing and community networks are core to these outcomes.

More information can be found on Habitat’s website.

