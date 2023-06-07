New Ulm man arrested on child pornography charges

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Ricky Eugene Randall, 72, was booked into Brown County Jail Tuesday after authorities executed a search warrant back in December 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Randall had emailed himself several files including images of a minor performing sexual acts.

When asked by investigators about the files, Randall said he had “some pop up” when visiting other pornographic websites according to the complaint.

Investigators also discovered Randall has previous felony convictions in Nebraska between 1971 and 1984.

Those convictions were for “child stealing,” escaping from custody and felon possessing a firearm.

Randall claimed he went across state lines at the time to buy alcohol and ‘didn’t realize the girls were underage.’

Randall is charged with five felony counts of possessing pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14.

His bail hearing was this morning, at 11:15.

Court records have not reflected the outcome of that hearing.

